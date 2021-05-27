Thursday, May 27, 2021 | Last Update : 02:38 PM IST

  India   All India  27 May 2021  Pfizer tells Centre its vaccine suitable for 12 years and above
India, All India

Pfizer tells Centre its vaccine suitable for 12 years and above

ANI
Published : May 27, 2021, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2021, 12:19 pm IST

The drugmaker is likely to supply 50 million COVID-19 vaccines to India in 2021, albeit with a few conditions

Pfizer and the Indian government) also discussed about the indemnity protection against liabilities and asked for relaxations in some clauses before the company brings its COVID-19 vaccines to India. (AFP)
 Pfizer and the Indian government) also discussed about the indemnity protection against liabilities and asked for relaxations in some clauses before the company brings its COVID-19 vaccines to India. (AFP)

New Delhi: American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Wednesday informs the Central government that its COVID-19 vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 and above and can be stored at 2-8 degrees for over a month, according to the sources.

They (Pfizer and the Indian government) also discussed about the indemnity protection against liabilities and asked for relaxations in some clauses before the company brings its COVID-19 vaccines to India, the sources added.

 

The drugmaker is likely to supply 50 million COVID-19 vaccines to India in 2021, albeit with a few conditions, sources told ANI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Moderna, another pharmaceutical giant in the US, sources said, is expecting to start manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccines in India following an analysis with Cipla, a pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, among other Indian firms.

Earlier, both drugmakers had allegedly refused to send vaccines directly to the state governments of Delhi and Punjab, claiming that they will only deal with the Central government.

Tags: pfizer vaccine, moderna covid-19 vaccine, cipla ltd
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A health worker screening travelers to test for COVID-19 at train station in Mumbai, May 24,2020.

India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths, recovery rate is 90 per cent

East Midnapore: Indian Army personnel carry out rescue and relief works during landfall process of Cyclone Yaas in East Midnapore district. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Yaas affects eight lakh people in Jharkhand

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at a COVID-19 testing counter at New Delhi railway station, on May 25, 2021.

COVID cases, positivity rate take a dip in Delhi, but black fungus a big worry

The government, while issuing the guidelines, raised several issues regarding misuse of social media. (Photo: PTI)

New social media guidelines faulty: Experts

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham