Thursday, May 27, 2021 | Last Update : 10:09 AM IST

  India   All India  27 May 2021  COVID cases, positivity rate take a dip in Delhi, but black fungus a big worry
India, All India

COVID cases, positivity rate take a dip in Delhi, but black fungus a big worry

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : May 27, 2021, 2:37 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2021, 9:52 am IST

The Centre said that India was the second country after the United States to cross 20 crore cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at a COVID-19 testing counter at New Delhi railway station, on May 25, 2021.
 A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at a COVID-19 testing counter at New Delhi railway station, on May 25, 2021.

New Delhi: Delhi, the nation’s capital, on Wednesday recorded a positivity rate lower than two per cent as fresh Covid-19 cases dipped to 1,491. This is the first time in nine weeks that the cases were so low as fatalities due to Covid-related complications remain high, at 130 on a single day. Wednesday’s fatality figures are, however, the lowest since April 15.

Another megacity, Mumbai, the nation’s financial capital, also saw a significant drop in its daily count -- with 1,362 new positive cases and 34 deaths, as 1,021 were discharged from medical supervision in 24 hours.

 

Across India, the daily cases showed a rise in the last 24 hours after a brief dip on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, about 2.09 lakh fresh cases were detected while the deaths crossed 4,000. Union health ministry officials said Covid-19 cases are on a declining trajectory for the last 10 days and the country’s active caseload had come down to 24.95 lakhs -- a fall of 91,191 in active cases in the last 24 hours, with nearly three lakh recoveries. India’s recovery rate is now 89.66 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 11.45 per cent. Officials said the daily positivity rate was 9.42 per cent and was less than 10 per cent for two consecutive days.

 

Several cities have started easing restrictions. In Punjab’s Ludhiana, shops can now remain open till 3 pm and home delivery by restaurants is allowed till 9 pm, while night curfew timings have been changed in 36 Gujarat cities from 9 pm to 6 am instead of 8 pm to 6 am.

However, the bigger challenge for the government is to tackle the rising cases of black fungus. The Centre’s records show 11,717 patients under treatment for black fungus, or mucomycosis. The highest number of such patients are in Gujarat (2,859), Maharashtra (2,770), Madhya Pradesh (752) and Telangana (744). In Delhi, though the Centre’s list shows 119 patients are under treatment for black fungus, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the number was actually 620. He said that a shortage of medicines was hampering its treatment.

 

“Delhi is getting about 400 vials of Amphotericin B needed to treat the fungal infection from the Central quota while 4,000 vials are required daily,” said Mr Kejriwal. However, chemicals and fertilisers minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda said 23,680 vials of Amphotericin B were supplied across the country on May 21, and an additional 19,420 vials were allocated on May 24. On Wednesday, 29,250 more Amphotericin B vials were allocated to all states and Union territories.

The Centre has, meanwhile, said that India was the second country after the United States to cross 20 crore cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage, adding that 42 per cent of the population above 60 had got the first dose of the vaccine. However, a bizarre incident was reported from Siddhartha Nagar on the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border, where about 20 villagers were given a cocktail of vaccines -- Covaxin after Covishield. The villagers were injected with Covishield in the first week of April and then given Covaxin as their second dose on May 14.

 

NDTV reported that health department officials said there was no order from any authority to mix vaccines and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Officials claimed no one has reported adverse health effects from this mixup of vaccines so far.

“This is definitely an oversight. There are no instructions from the government to administer a cocktail of vaccines. So, it is an oversight. We have ordered an inquiry and have got the report. I have asked for an explanation from those who are guilty. We will take whatever action is possible,” Siddhartha Nagar’s chief medical officer Sandeep Chaudhary had told NDTV.

Tags: delhi covid positivity rate less than 2%, fresh covid cases low in delhi 1st time in 9 weeks, covid deaths 130 delhi, covid-19 cases on declining trajectory, india recovery rate 89.6%, weekly positivity rate 11.45% india, cities ease restrictions, ludhiana in punjab shops open till 3 pm, black fungus new challenge to officials, delhi 400 vials of amphotericin b, cocktail of covid vaccines for 20 villagers, covishield, covaxin
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi

Latest From India

Indian army personnel wades through the flooded village roads carrying people to safety as Cyclone Yaas barrels towards eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal, in Ramnagar some 180 Kms from Kolkata on May 26, 2021. (Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

Cyclone Yaas ravages coastal Bengal, Odisha: Four people dead

The government, while issuing the guidelines, raised several issues regarding misuse of social media. (Photo: PTI)

New social media guidelines faulty: Experts

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. (Photo: Instagram: Sonu Sood)

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sea incursion was reported in various districts. (Photo: File/PTI)

Heavy rains in Kerala, yellow alert sounded in 11 districts

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham