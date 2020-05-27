Wednesday, May 27, 2020 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

151,973

1,157

Recovered

64,294

17

Deaths

4,346

2

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Gujarat148297139915 Delhi144656954288 Rajasthan76454293172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh2983201757 Bihar296880014 Karnataka228374844 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15177337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

Lapses in handling human crisis: Supreme Court to Centre on miseries of migrants

THE ASIAN AGE | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : May 27, 2020, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2020, 12:16 pm IST

The court also issued notice to all the states and UTs, directing them to submit their response by Thursday.

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)
 The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

New Delhi: Nearly two weeks after saying that it cannot stop guest labourers walking back to their villages or sleeping on railway tracks, the Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the “miseries of migrants” and said that “there have been inadequacies and certain lapses” in managing this human crisis.

Noting that “effective, concentrated efforts are required to redeem the situation,” the court issued notice to the Centre, states and Union Territories to place before it “all measures and steps taken and to be taken to redeem the miseries of migrant labourers” within 48 hours, by Thursday.

Referring to media reports that are “continuously showing the unfortunate and miserable conditions of migrant labourers walking on-foot and cycles” for long distances, and complaints by guest workers that they are “not being provided food and water by the administration” at places where they were stranded or on the highways, a three-judge bench said that although steps have been taken by the Centre and state governments, the “crisis of migrant labourers is continuing till today” and they need “succour and help” by the concerned governments.

“We are of the view that effective concentrated efforts are required to redeem the situation,” the bench, comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M.R. Shah, said in its order.

Asking Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist the court in the hearing of the matter, the court also asked him to place before it “all measures and steps taken by the Government of India and to be taken in this regard.” The court also issued notice to all the states and UTs, directing them to submit their response by Thursday.

The top court taking cognisance of the plight of guest workers across the country walking or cycling back to their native villages contrasts sharply with its May 15 order when it dismissed a petition asking that the Centre be ordered to provide food and water to migrants on the move.

The petitioners had then referred to the incident in Maharastra where 16 migrants sleeping on railway tracks were run over by a cargo train, to which the court had said, “How can anybody stop this when they sleep on railway tracks? There are people walking and not stopping. How can we stop it?”

Tags: supreme court of india, migrant crisis, shramik trains, coronavirus lockdown

Latest From India

A woman (C) speaks on her phone on a bus before being taken to a quarantine facility after arriving from Mumbai. (AFP)

Mumbai returnee tag stigmatises guest workers

Indian soldiers at Ladakh. (PTI)

Ladakh standoff: India-China engaged in diplomatic parleys

Representational image.

Chaos at airports continue as flights resume

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

India won't budge on Ladakh in face of China threat

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

2

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

3

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

4

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

5

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham