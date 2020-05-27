Wednesday, May 27, 2020 | Last Update : 06:32 PM IST

64th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

153,237

2,421

Recovered

64,733

456

Deaths

4,365

21

Maharashtra54758169541792 Tamil Nadu177289342128 Delhi152577264303 Gujarat148297139915 Rajasthan76804341172 Madhya Pradesh70243689305 Uttar Pradesh67243824177 West Bengal40091486283 Andhra Pradesh3117206558 Bihar300680014 Karnataka240576245 Punjab2106191840 Telangana1991128457 Jammu and Kashmir175983324 Odisha15937337 Haryana130582416 Kerala9645426 Assam683634 Jharkhand4261534 Uttarakhand400644 Chhatisgarh360790 Chandigarh2781874 Tripura2321650 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa67280 Puducherry49170 Manipur3940 Meghalaya20121 Nagaland900 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

Bengaluru cop catches two thieves, and the coronavirus from them

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published : May 27, 2020, 6:14 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2020, 6:14 pm IST

That case of the cop who caught the contagion was just one of the 122 cases reported in Karnataka today

The 57-year-old assistant subb-inspector of the Hebbagodi police arrested two men for stealing iron rods and other materials from a construction site on May 16. PTI Photo
 The 57-year-old assistant subb-inspector of the Hebbagodi police arrested two men for stealing iron rods and other materials from a construction site on May 16. PTI Photo

Bengaluru: A policeman of Bengaluru cracked a case of theft and the two culprits. But in doing so, he acquired the coronavirus from them.

The 57-year-old assistant subb-inspector of the Hebbagodi police arrested two men for stealing iron rods and other materials from a construction site on May 16.

After they were arrested, they were remanded to judicial custody. As per the norms, before being lodged in jail, the duo were tested for the coronavirus.

Their test results came as a shocker as the duo, who were residents of Bengaluru's first containment zone Padarayanapura, tested positive. Nearly 20 cops attached to the station including the ASI were quarantined and the whole station was sanitized.

Now, the ASI's results have come positive, leaving many cops like him in the city in a state of dilemma whether to carry out their duty or to abstain from it for the time being. He is admitted to designated hospital for treatment.

That case of the cop who caught the contagion was just one of the 122 cases reported in Karnataka today. These are fairly distributed right round the state: 28 are from Kalburgi, 16 from Yadiri, 15 from Hassan, 13 from Bidar, 11 from Dakshina Kannada, 9 from Udupi, 6 each from Uttara Kannada and Bengaluru, 5 from Raichur, 4 from Belagavi, 3 from Chikkamangaluru, 2 each from Vijayapura and Bengaluru Rural, one each from Mandya and Tumakaru.

The total cases in the state now number 2405.

Maharashtra continues to add cases to the state, with 109 out of the 122 fresh cases getting reported on Wednesday. Mandya which was leading the chart these days with Maharashtra returnees has slowed down with one fresh case, while Kalburgi is feeling the heat with all the 28 cases from the district being interstate travellers from Maharashtra.

Two cases from Bengaluru are international travellers who returned from Nepal and UAE.

A 69 year old female resident of Yadagiri district who returned from Maharashtra who was brought dead to the designated hospital on May 20 has tested positive for Corona. With her death, the total death tally is 45.

Tags: covid-19 karnataka

Latest From India

Taxi drivers seek help from government

Taxi drivers bear brunt of unending lockdown

Representational image. (PTI)

As Covid-19 cases cross 1.5 lakh, officials take solace in low fatality rate

A screengrab of the video.

Chhattisgarh: Maoists release Minpa encounter video, show weapons looted from slain jawans

Representational image. (PTI)

Wife of guest worker in quarantine abandons family, allegedly runs away with paramour

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

2

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

3

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

4

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

5

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham