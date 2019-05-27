Three arrested in Amethi murder case

Surendra Singh, a close aide of Smriti Irani, was shot dead on Saturday night by unknown assailants..

Lucknow: Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a close aide of newly-elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani, police said on Monday.

"We have arrested three suspects in the Amethi murder case, while two suspects are still absconding," Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh told reporters here.

"As many as seven persons were taken into custody and they were interrogated. Among those, there were three who were linked with the incident," Singh said. He further said, "As of now, two accused persons are still absconding and we are tracking them."

The police suspected "local political rivalry" to be the reason behing the killing.

Surendra Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on Saturday.

Singh was referred to a Lucknow hospital, but succumbed during treatment.

Smriti Irani attended the funeral later in the day and said she will "move the Supreme Court, if needed, to seek death sentence" for the killers.