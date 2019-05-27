Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 06:26 AM IST

India, All India

Seer concedes democracy mightier than divine power

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 27, 2019, 2:46 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 4:28 am IST

The realisation seemed to have dawned upon the seer following Mr Singh’s defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

Namdeo Tyagi aka Computer Baba
 Namdeo Tyagi aka Computer Baba

Bhopal: Self-styled god man Computer Baba alias Namdeo Tyagi, who had conducted ‘havan’ to ensure victory of Congress candidate Digvijay Singh from Bhopal in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, on Sunday conceded that, “Democracy is more powerful than divine power”.

The realisation seemed to have dawned upon the seer following Mr Singh’s defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

“No divine power will work before people’s verdict”, he added.

Mr Singh was troun-ced by BJP’s Pragya Sin-gh Thakur by a margin of over 3.64 lakh votes in Bhopal.

The controversial religious leader had stirred hornet’s nest when he performed a ‘mass havan’ in an open ground in Bhopal around two weeks before the city went to LS polls on May 12, to ensure Mr Singh’s victory in the elections.

Mr Singh and his wife Amrita had also participated in the religious event.

The religious leader, who was accorded status of minister of state (MOS) along with four others from his fraternity during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan had turned rebel when he was denied ticket by BJP in the last year’s assembly elections and campaigned for Congress then.

He has been made the head of a newly constituted trust to oversee preservation of Narmada river after Kamal Nath government came to power in MP six months ago.

Tags: namdeo tyagi, digvijay singh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrive for the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Priyanka Gandhi says Rahul fought alone

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath addressing a press conference.

MP CM denies pushing for son’s Lok Sabha candidature

For farmers, the BJP in its manifesto had promised a new pension scheme for all small and marginal farmers in the country to ensure that they get social security on reaching the age of 60.

Agriculture, SME sectors govt’s top priority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

PM, council of ministers to take oath at 7 pm May 30

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham