Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 06:26 AM IST

India, All India

MP CM denies pushing for son’s Lok Sabha candidature

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 27, 2019, 4:27 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 4:27 am IST

BJP won 28 out of 29 seats in MP, leaving Congress to bag the lone seat of Chhindwara.

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath addressing a press conference.
 A file photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath addressing a press conference.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said he never asked All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi for party ticket for his son in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to reports that Mr Gandhi was upset with some senior Congress leaders for pushing for tickets for their sons and putting their wards’ interests ahead of the party, Mr Nath said, “I never asked (for ticket for his son)”.

He, however, refused to say anything further on the issue. Mr Nath’s son Nakul contested from Chhindwara LS constituency in MP as a Congress candidate and won the elections by defeating his nearest BJP rival by a margin of over 38,000 votes.

Mr Nath also ruled out possibility of stepping down from the post of chief minister in the wake of severe drubbing suffered by ruling Congress at the hand of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP won 28 out of 29 seats in MP, leaving Congress to bag the lone seat of Chhindwara.

“Why should I quit? What is the provocation (for his resignation)? There is no need for it,” he said.

Mr Nath also dismissed the reports that he had offered to resign from the post of MP Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president in the wake of dismal show of the party in the LS polls in the state, clarifying that he wanted to be relieved of the charge of the party post after he became chief minister.

“But, I have not made any such offer (post- LS poll results),” he added.

Interestingly, several ministers in the Kamal Nath cabinet such as Jitu Patwari and Imarti Devi on Sunday openly demanded to replace Mr Nath in the PCC chief post with Jyotiraditya Scindia who has lost LS polls from Guna.

Incidentally, Congress Legislature Party, which met in Bhopal in the evening, reposed faith in Mr Nath’s leadership.

Tags: kamal nath, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrive for the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Priyanka Gandhi says Rahul fought alone

For farmers, the BJP in its manifesto had promised a new pension scheme for all small and marginal farmers in the country to ensure that they get social security on reaching the age of 60.

Agriculture, SME sectors govt’s top priority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

PM, council of ministers to take oath at 7 pm May 30

PM Narendra Modi is greated by YSR Congress chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Jagan Mohan ‘requests’ PM for special aid for Andhra Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham