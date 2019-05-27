Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 04:20 AM IST

India, All India

Maldives likely to be PM’s first foreign visit

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : May 27, 2019, 2:52 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 4:12 am IST

The Maldivian media has reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit could take place on June 7-8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi amd Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi amd Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In what is expected to be his first overseas visit in his second tenure as PM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Maldives towards the end of the first week of June. The choice of Maldives —India’s tiny south-western maritime neighbour — is significant as it was, till last year, perceived to be totally under Chinese influence.

According to news agency reports, the Maldivian media has reported that the visit could take place on June 7-8. Sources said the likely visit would be part of India’s  neighbourhood-first policy and that the tiny archipelago nation is strategically important for India.

Under Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, India and the Maldives are now the closest of friends once again. PM Modi had on November 17 last year attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Solih.

The Maldivian President has strengthened ties with New Delhi and reversed the widely perceived slant towards Beijing that the Maldives had adopted during the controversial tenure of his predecessor Abdullah Yameen.

President Solih’s assuming of office following his victory in the Presidential polls against then president Abdulla Yameen last year had come as a huge relief for New Delhi.

Mr. Yameen was openly pro-China and had become a thorn in New Delhi’s flesh, with Indo-Maldivian ties having nose-dived during Mr. Yameen’s tenure.

India had earlier decided to give immediate assistance of US$ 25 million to the Maldives to ensure budgetary stability of its tiny maritime south-western neighbour.

Meanwhile, the MEA on Sunday said former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed called up and congratulated PM Modi on Sunday “on the historic mandate”.

Tags: narendra modi, ibrahim mohamed solih
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

For farmers, the BJP in its manifesto had promised a new pension scheme for all small and marginal farmers in the country to ensure that they get social security on reaching the age of 60.

Agriculture, SME sectors govt’s top priority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

PM, council of ministers to take oath at 7 pm May 30

PM Narendra Modi is greated by YSR Congress chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Jagan Mohan ‘requests’ PM for special aid for Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Time to regain India’s place in world: Modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

2

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

3

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

4

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

5

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham