Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

India, All India

Institutions build by Nehru helped democracy survive in India for over 70 yrs: Rahul

ANI
Published : May 27, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 11:19 am IST

Earlier in the day, political leaders including senior Congress leaders paid their homage to Nehru on his 55th death anniversary.

'Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation,' he wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)
 'Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation,' he wrote on Twitter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Heaping praise on India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that institutions build by him have helped democracy survived for over 70 years.

"Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships. On Jawaharlal Nehru ji's death anniversary, let us remember his Jawaharlal Nehru Ji's contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, political leaders including senior Congress leaders paid their homage to Nehru on his 55th death anniversary.

Read: Homage to Jahawarlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Pandit Nehru at his memorial Shanti Van here.

Among others who paid their obeisance to the late leader was former Uttar Pradesh, Governor Motilal Vora. An all-religion prayer meeting was organised at the memorial premises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tributes.

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," he wrote on Twitter.

Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement under the tutelage of Mahatma Gandhi and served India as Prime Minister from its establishment as an independent nation in 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964.

A staunch advocate of socialism, secularism and democracy Pandit Nehru, he was an eminent leader of India's freedom movement against the British rule.

Tags: rahul gandhi, jawaharlal nehru, congress, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought Robert Vadra's response on and Enforcement Directorate plea seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail in a money-laundering case. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC seek Vadra's response on ED's plea to cancel his anticipatory bail

RSS, which advocates for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, has also been pressurising the BJP government at the Centre so the temple is constructed at the earliest. (Photo: File)

Ram's work has to be done and will be done, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant protection from arrest to newly elected BSP MP from Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Atul Rai, accused of raping a college student from Varanasi. (Photo: File)

No relief from arrest to BSP MP Atul Rai: SC

The girl has been sent for medical examination. (Representational Image)

Deaf, mute 17-yr-old gangraped by 3 men in UP's Rampur

MOST POPULAR

1

Surprise! Full-screen Touch ID on Apple’s iPhone coming 2020

2

Trump becomes first foreign leader to meet Japan's new Emperor

3

Try out these special Disney, Pixar wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10

4

Pope Francis condemns abortion, says use amounts to hiring of ‘paid killer’

5

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham