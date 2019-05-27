Monday, May 27, 2019 | Last Update : 05:13 PM IST

India, All India

Doctors accused in Mumbai doctor's suicide seek fair investigation

ANI
Published : May 27, 2019, 3:51 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2019, 3:51 pm IST

In a letter to the MARD, the trio has also denied the charges of 'ragging' levelled against them by the victim's mother Abeda Tadvi.

Letter written by three doctors seeking fair investigation (Photo: ANI)
 Letter written by three doctors seeking fair investigation (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Three doctors - Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehar, and Ankita Khandilwal - all accused of abetting Dr Payal Salman Tadvi to commit suicide by persistently harassing her on the pretext of her social identity - have urged the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to ensure 'fair' probe into the whole issue.

In a letter to the MARD on Monday, the trio has also denied the charges of 'ragging' levelled against them by the victim's mother Abeda Tadvi.

"We want the college to conduct a fair investigation to give justice. But this is not the way to do investigation through the police force and media pressure without listening to our side," they have stated in the letter.

"Just because we don't know the reason why suicide was committed, it is seriously an injustice to put the blame on us without any proper cause and levelling a charge of atrocity," the letter written and signed by the three doctors reads.

"You all are aware of the workload in residency and do you all really believe burdened with the workload is ragging? We all are doing residency and are going through all three years of residency which has different aspects."

"If the heavy workload is given the name of ragging, then we all have been ragged or ragging someone while performing our basic duties. Then all of us should be blamed as all the workload and pressure is always transferred from our seniors (lecturer, AP, HOU, and HoD) and department," the letter reads.

Denying the allegation of caste-based discrimination, the three accused have written: "Also, we have been blamed for caste discrimination. Do you really think such allegations are true? Do we ever consider caste before treating patients? Do we make friends, listen to our seniors/juniors and colleagues on the basis of caste? Are we really allotted work on the basis of our caste?"

The letter further asks the MARD to help the accused in getting a fair trial and give them a chance to clear the allegations levelled against them by the victim's mother.

"Guys we have been working together. Do you really think we could do ragging and caste discrimination? We just want you all to understand our side and help us get justice against these allegations which are levelled," says the letter.

Abeda Tadvi, mother of Dr Payal, who committed suicide on May 22, has claimed that three senior doctors -- Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehar, and Ankita Khandilwal -- at Nair Hospital tortured her daughter, and unable to bear this, she committed suicide.

The administration of the BYL Nair Hospital had formed an anti-ragging committee to probe into the suicide, while Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has suspended the three accused doctors.

Tags: dr. payal, nair hospital, suicide
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)

Rahul still adamant to resign? Party rejects it as gossip

Two went to its ally Apna Dal while Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party could garner 15 seats. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Development only way to win elections not caste-based politics: Amit Shah in UP

Congress leader KN Rajanna. (Photo: ANI)

K’taka govt will collapse after June 10: Cong leader KN Rajanna

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

2

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

3

Sachin passes his dad's advice to his son

4

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

5

In Pics: Shibani Dandekar trains hard to match up beau Farhan Akhtar's boxing skills

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham