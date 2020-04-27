Monday, Apr 27, 2020 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

India, All India

50-year-old coronavirus patient commits suicide in Karnataka

PTI
Published : Apr 27, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Apr 27, 2020, 12:07 pm IST

The patient committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital building

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)
  Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: A 50-year old coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital building on Monday, police said.

The patient jumped from the trauma ward of the Victoria Hospital, a senior police official said.

According to hospital sources, the man, who was admitted with acute respiratory problem on Friday, was also suffering from kidney problems.

This morning, he jumped off the fifth floor of the building, they said.

Further investigations are on, police said.

Tags: coronavirus patient, covid 19 patient, commits suicide, victoria hospital, karnataka coronavirus, covid 19 in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

