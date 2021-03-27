India records 62,258 new infections today, highest single day rise so far this year

Saturday, Mar 27, 2021 | Last Update : 02:26 PM IST

PTI
Published : Mar 27, 2021, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2021, 11:19 am IST

Registering a steady increase for the 17th day in row, India's recovery rate has further dropped to 94.85%

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus infection at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AFP)
  A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus infection at a government hospital in Hyderabad. (AFP)

New Delhi: India saw 62,258 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,08,910, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Registering a steady increase for the 17th day in row, the active cases have increased to 4,52,647 comprising 3.80 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.85 per cent, the data stated.

 

The 62,258 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,240 with 291 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,95,023, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.35 per cent, the data stated.   

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

 

It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to ICMR, 23,97,69,553 samples have been tested up to March 26 with   11,64,915 samples being tested on Friday.

