Maharashtra records 135 coronavirus cases

Police uses a drone to check people's movement during a 21-day nationwide lockdown, a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at a market in Mumbai. PTI

Mumbai: With five more persons testing positive for coronavirus infection in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state went up to 135 on Friday, officials said.

On Thursday, eight persons had tested positive in the state, taking the count to 130, they said.

As five more persons tested positive for the infection- four in Nagpur city and another one in Gondia district- the number has now climbed to 135, they said.