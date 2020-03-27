Friday, Mar 27, 2020 | Last Update : 01:30 AM IST

India, All India

Karnataka checks out stadia to host quarantine wards

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINAY MADHAV
Published : Mar 27, 2020, 1:07 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2020, 1:07 am IST

Positives detected in the last few days indicate home-grown infections are speeding up

The Chinnaswamy KSCA stadium is one of the two sporting venues being assessed for quarantine accommodation. (DC Photo: Satish B)
 The Chinnaswamy KSCA stadium is one of the two sporting venues being assessed for quarantine accommodation. (DC Photo: Satish B)

Bengaluru: With the numbers of COVID-19 positive cases rising at an alarming rate in Karnataka, the state is on the verge of entering stage three of the coronavirus epidemic. This means that the virus is spreading to people who have no travel history to Covid-19 affected countries or contact with a COVID-19 positive person with such a history.

Consequently, authorities in Karnataka are expecting a surge in positive cases in the coming days. This surge is likely to come from pockets across the state that have a large number of coronavirus suspects, mainly people who have returned from Covid-19 affected countries.

In the parlance of the corona epidemic fighters, these pockets are called clusters. Bengaluru is one big cluster with many suspects, many of whom are IT professionals who recently returned from Europe, USA and Australia, etc. The coastal belt is another cluster, with suspects who have recently travelled to Middle East. There are other clusters in Karnataka, where suspects are those who returned after a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Medical education minister K Sudhakar admitted that the rate of increase of COVID-19 positives in Karnataka is alarming. For over a month, the state had limited the number of positive cases to single digits. However, in the last four days, the number has gone up sixfold and Karnataka now has 55 cases, the third largest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

Dr Sudhakar said the government was converting every government hospital into a quarantine centre to accommodate any number of positive cases.

“Our aim is not to get into a situation like Italy, where the government has been reduced to expressing helplessness. In next 20 days, we have to avoid getting into such a situation. I visited Chinnaswamy and Kanteerava stadiums and we are working out if the stadiums can be converted into quarantine centres, if warranted,'' Dr Sudhakar said.

The state police are struggling to enforce the lockdown due to non-cooperation from some people. They plan to rope in celebrities to send across the message on social distancing.

While some with home-quarantine seals are found roaming in the streets, some still think the lockdown is a holiday.

“We are roping in movie stars as well as sports personalities to give out a serious message on COVID-19. If the message goes home, it may help us control people to a large extent,'' he added.

Tags: ksca stadium, kanteerava, coronavirus stadium, state 3, quarantine facilities
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

File photo of health staff carrying out a door-to-door campaign in Khanyar locality of Srinagar. The first patient to test positive for the coronavirus was from this locality. On Thursday a person who had flown on the same flight as the first positive also tested positive for coronavirus. (DC Photo by H U Naqash)

Places of worship shut after first Covid-19 casualty in Kashmir

Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao (centre) became emotional and offered to resign. (PTI)

Karnataka's coronavirus crisis meeting turns bitter and tearful

Representational Image. (AP)

73-yr-old coronavirus patient dies in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Deserted view of Khanyar neighbourhood during lockdown in Srinagar. PTI photo

Kashmir records first coronavirus death

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham