Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 | Last Update : 04:36 AM IST

India, All India

Kerala HC bans campus politics

THE ASIAN AGE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published : Feb 27, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2020, 2:05 am IST

The petitioners had pointed out the vitiating atmosphere in the campuses and disruption of academic activities due to frequent student agitations.

Kerala High Court
 Kerala High Court

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala High Court on Wednesday banned strikes, gherao, marches, demonstrations and protests that adversely affect “academic atmosphere” in educational campuses.

The high court directive came after hearing about 20 petitions that were filed by a cross section of college managements in Kerala over a period of three years.

The petitioners had pointed out the vitiating atmosphere in the campuses and disruption of academic activities due to frequent student agitations.

The high court while acknowledging the problems raised by the college managements, said in its verdict, “Learning is the fundamental right of students. Campuses are places for creating dialogues and discussions. They should not become venues of protests.”

“Education and politics should not go together. Strikes and satyagrahas should not be allowed. Those who organise strikes should be expelled,” the bench headed by Chief Justice Navaniti Prasad said after considering a petition filed by MES College in Ponnani.

The high court decision to ban campus politics has been in for wide criticism from students organisations cutting across ideological lines.

The CPM-led Student Federation of India which has a strong presence in Kerala campuses, said the court verdict against the rights guaranteed to citizens under the constitution.

In a joint statement, SFI state president and secretary V.A. Vineesh and K. M. Sachin Dev said, “The right to dissent forms the basis of Indian democracy and the court order is against the right of freedom of speech and expression granted by Article 19(A) and the right to assemble peacefully and without arms granted by Article 19(B) of Constitution.

The Congress-led KSU opposed the court verdict. KSU state president K.M. Abhijith said the government should challenge the high court verdict as it curbs the rights of students.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said though violence needs to be curbed in campuses, it does not mean that organisational activities and freedom to function should also be banned.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said similar judgments had been passed by the courts in the past to curb activities of student organisations.

He hoped the government will look into the issue and take steps to appeal against the verdict.

It may be recalled that the high court had issued an interim order in 2017 banning politics and protests in college campuses.

Tags: kerala high court, student federation of india

Latest From India

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump calls for capable, strong Indian military

V.D. Savarkar

BJP leaders praise Savarkar on 54th death anniversary

Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)

Army Chief reviews security along LoC

Ajit Doval (Photo: AP)

If God wills, there will be peace: NSA

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham