In a first, MP CM to present separate ‘child Budget’

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 27, 2020, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2020, 2:12 am IST

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath performs rituals during foundation laying ceremony of proposed residential flats for police personnel under housing project in Bhopal on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: Kamal Nath government is planning to table a separate child budget in the forthcoming Assembly session in Madhya Pradesh. This would be a first such move by a state in the country.

The annual budget for 2020-21 to be tabled in the ensuing budget session of the state Assembly, commencing on March 16, will have a separate child budget, sources in the state finance department said on Wednesday.

“Chief minister Kamal Nath has directed the state finance department to prepare a separate child budget to be presented along with the annual budget for 2020-21, indicating that his government seeks to give priority to the development of children,” a senior state government official said requesting anonymity.

Accordingly, the state finance department has sought details on the schemes being implemented for the welfare of children. At least two dozen departments of state government have been implementing different schemes for the welfare of children, sources in state planning board said.

“The principal objective behind the move is to make public total allocation made by the state government for the welfare of children. Besides, the initiative will ensure transparency in the implementation of the schemes”, the officer said.

“Child rights bodies in the state have been demanding a separate child budget for the last decade. The move will ensure proper monitoring of the schemes,” noted child rights activist Sachin Kumar Jain told this newspaper.

The Centre has introduced a separate child Budget in 2006-07.

