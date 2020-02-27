Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 | Last Update : 04:36 AM IST

If God wills, there will be peace: NSA

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 27, 2020, 2:16 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2020, 2:16 am IST

Situation under control, says Doval after visiting violence-hit northeast Delhi.

Ajit Doval (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: National security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday visited the violence-hit areas of Northeast Delhi. This is his second visit to the riot-hit areas in less than 24 hours.

The NSA also briefed Union home minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in North East Delhi where clashes over the contentious citizenship law have so far claimed 24 lives.

Immediately after visiting US President Donald Trump embarked on his return flight, 75-year-old Doval undertook a late night tour of the riot-hit areas on Tuesday accompanied by Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, newly-appointed special commissioner S.N. Shrivastava and other senior officers.

“The situation is under control and people are satisfied. We have confidence in law enforcement agencies. The police is doing their job and is alert. Only some criminals were involved in this. One should try resolving issues and not increasing them. There were incidents earlier but today (Wednesday) it is calm. Locals want peace. We have full faith there will be peace,” the NSA told reporters there. Mr Doval visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and some other affected areas after holding a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi police at the office of DCP Northeast. The NSA said he was there as per the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah.

“If god wills, there will be peace and harmony here (Inshallah yahan par bilkul aman hoga),” said Mr Doval.

Mr Doval was greeted warmly at some places, but at a location some agitated locals complained about the violence.

At Jaffrabad, a young girl walked up to him and said she does not feel safe in the area. She also blamed the police for “inaction” when rioters went on a rampage. To her, he said, “I give you my word. Everyone is safe here.” He also asked police personnel to ensure that the girl reaches home safely. “People have a sense of unity among them, there is no enmity. A few criminals do things like this, people are trying to isolate them. Police is here and doing its work,” he said.

Later, Doval met the home minister soon after his visit to the riot-affected areas.

The NSA briefed the home minister about the current law and order situation in Northeast Delhi and steps taken to bring back normalcy there, according to a senior official of the ministry. Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and Mr Patnaik attended the meeting.

At least 24 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal the violence.

ajit doval, amit shah

