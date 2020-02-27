Army Chief reviews security along LoC

A defence spokesman here said that the Army Chief during his two-day visit of the Valley beginning on Tuesday visited the formations.

SRINAGAR: The security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland came under threadbare review at a series of meetings Army Chief General M.M. Naravane had had with local Army commanders during his maiden visit of Kashmir Valley.

A defence spokesman here said that the Army Chief during his two-day visit of the Valley beginning on Tuesday visited the formations and units deployed along the de facto border. He was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Y.K. Joshi and Srinagar-based Chinar (15) Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon.