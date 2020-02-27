Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 | Last Update : 04:35 AM IST

Army Chief reviews security along LoC

YUSUF JAMEEL
A defence spokesman here said that the Army Chief during his two-day visit of the Valley beginning on Tuesday visited the formations.

Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)
SRINAGAR: The security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland came under threadbare review at a series of meetings Army Chief General M.M. Naravane had had with local Army commanders during his maiden visit of Kashmir Valley.

A defence spokesman here said that the Army Chief during his two-day visit of the Valley beginning on Tuesday visited the formations and units deployed along the de facto border. He was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Y.K. Joshi and Srinagar-based Chinar (15) Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon.

