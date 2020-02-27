19 calls in eight hours from Northeast Delhi to fire service

At least 32 people have been killed in the violence that has engulfed North-East Delhi since Sunday

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said the department has received 19 calls from 12 midnight till 8 am on Thursday from the violence-affected areas of North-East Delhi and extra officers and fire tenders have been pressed into service.

"We have received 19 calls from 12 midnight till 8 am today from the violence-affected areas of North-East Delhi. More than 100 firemen have been deployed. Four fire stations in these areas have been provided with extra fire tenders. And senior officers are inspecting the affected areas," he said.

"This time that our personnel did not face any violence while carrying out the operations in the affected areas," he told ANI.

At least 32 people have been killed in the violence that has engulfed North-East Delhi since Sunday. While 30 people have died at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, two have died at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Violence had erupted in Delhi on Sunday evening after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other.