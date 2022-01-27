Thursday, Jan 27, 2022 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

  India   All India  27 Jan 2022  Rahul Gandhi says 'govt pressure' restricted followers; Twitter says numbers accurate
India, All India

Rahul Gandhi says 'govt pressure' restricted followers; Twitter says numbers accurate

ANI
Published : Jan 27, 2022, 11:30 am IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2022, 11:30 am IST

The Wayanad MP wrote a letter to Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal on December 27

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Twitter alleging that the micro-blogging site is working under pressure from the Centre and the growth in his Twitter followers has been suppressed.

However, refuting the allegation of Congress MP, Twitter's spokesperson said that the company has a zero-tolerance approach to manipulation and spam.

 

In a letter addressed to Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal, dated December 27, the Wayanad MP said, "I believe Twitter's unwitting complicity in curbing free and fair speech in India."

Citing that his following has virtually frozen ever since August 2021, when his account was briefly locked, the Congress leader shared that earlier, he was gaining new followers at the rate of over 2.3 lakh per month, which even went up to 6.5 lakh in certain months.

He had also sent an analysis of data from his Twitter account showing that the number of followers, which currently stands at 19.6 million, had barely increased for several months following an eight-day suspension in August last year.

 

Terming the drop in the number of his followers "not so coincidental", he said and listed a series of events that he believed led to the drop including his video, where he promised farmers that the three infamous farm laws will be repealed, being viral.

Rahul Gandhi's account was suspended for almost a week from August 6 to August 14 following his tweet in which he had allegedly revealed a photograph of the family members of a minor girl who was raped in New Delhi.

Twitter's spokesperson response to Congress MP's allegations said, "Follower counts are a visible feature and we want everyone to have confidence that numbers are meaningful and accurate. Twitter has a zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam."

 

"We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate," Twitter added.

Their statement further read: "We remove millions of accounts each week for violating our policies on platform manipulation and spam. You can take a look at the latest Twitter Transparency Center update for more context. While some accounts notice a minor difference, in certain cases number could be higher."

Tags: rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar. CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also accompanying him. (ANI)

Punjab polls: Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

False sexual harassment complaints trivialise offence: Delhi High Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the state level Republic Day function of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal unfurls 115-ft high tricolour in Timarpur to mark 75th year of independence

Passengers wearing warm clothes wait at a platform at a railway station, during a cold winter day in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi likely to witness cold day conditions with minimum temperature at 6.3 degree C

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham