Keeping check on health of Indians in China: MEA

New Delhi: With death toll due to coronavirus touching 56 in China, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said the Indian embassy in Beijing is constantly checking on the health and well-being of the Indians in that country. He also asked people to keep monitoring the Twitter handles of Indian embassy in Beijing for regular updates.

The Indian embassy in Beijing tweeted saying it is in touch with Indian citizens, especially the student community, in Hubei province, including Wuhan city.

“We are also in close touch with Chinese authorities on procedures and further steps that can be taken in order to assure their safety,” Indian embassy in Beijing said, adding it has operationalised three hotlines — +8618612083629, +8618612083617 and +8618610952903 — to respond to any concerns of Indians in China.