Congress sends copy of Preamble to PM Modi

Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other dignitaries during the 71st Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Stepping up the attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, the Congress sent a copy of the Constitution to him and took a dig saying, “when you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it”.

“Dear PM, the Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress,” the party tweeted along with a snapshot of an Amazon receipt which stated that the copy of the Constitution was being dispatched to the Central Secretariat.

The Congress also tweeted the videos of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reading the Preamble from a protest assembly at Rajghat recently.

In another tweet, the Congress said a lesson the BJP has failed to understand is that all persons no matter creed, caste or gender are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution. “It is this article that is completely violated by the government’s Citizenship Amendment Act,” the party said

“It is important to remember that it is enshrined in our Constitution that all persons are protected from discrimination of any form. Therefore, any attempt to draft laws based on discrimination are unconstitutional,” it said.

Since the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Congress has accused the BJP-led Central government of subverting the Constitution. Several Congress governments in the states have made the reading of the Preamble of the Constitution mandatory in schools. These include the government of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.