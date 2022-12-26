India, at 75, created 'special place' for itself in world: PM Modi

Prime Minister recounts nation's efforts to make rapid strides post pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: In his last Mann ki Baat of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted the year and the quick strides India made in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic to match the pace of the world and, in some areas, surpass it to create a "special place" for itself in the world.

The PM in his monthly address said this year, when India completed her 75 years of Independence, the country gained a new momentum where all countrymen performed their best.

Listing out some of the achievements of the country, Mr Modi said that the various successes of 2022 have created a special place for India all over the world.

In his address, the Prime Minister spoke about India becoming the world's fifth-largest economy, surpassing the incredible figure of 220 crore vaccines, crossing the magical export figure of $400 billion, adopting the people's resolution of "self-reliant India" as a country and welcoming the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Mr Modi also talked about India’s achievements in the space, drone and defence sectors. "2022 meaning India's might in every field. Even in the field of sports, be it the Commonwealth Games or the victory of our women's hockey team, our youth have shown tremendous potential," said the PM in his 96th episode of the monthly radio programme.

With India getting the presidency of the G-20 group, the PM said the country has to take the enthusiasm around it to new heights and make this a mass movement in 2023.

The Prime Minister also talked about the efforts to demonstrate the effectiveness of the country's traditional practises for healing the body and mind. He noted that despite the visible results, the lack of evidence-based research in the context of the scriptures on yoga and ayurveda has always been a challenge. Mr Modi said: "I am happy that in the era of evidence-based medicine, yoga and ayurveda are now standing up to the touchstone of tests of the modern era."

In this context, he talked about intensive research at the Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai, according to which regular practice of yoga has reduced the risk of recurrence and the possibility of death among breast cancer patients by 15 per cent.

"This is the first example of Indian traditional medicine being tested against the stringent standards of Western methods. Also, this is the first study in which yoga has been found to improve the quality of life in women affected by breast cancer. Its long term benefits have also come to the fore," he said, adding that the Tata Memorial Centre has presented the results of its study at the European Society of Medical Oncology conference in Paris.

"In today's era, the more evidence-based Indian medical systems are, the more their acceptance will increase in the whole world. With this thought, an effort is also being made at Delhi's AIIMS," the Prime Minister said.

Noting that India has eradicated diseases such as smallpox, polio, and guinea worm, he stated that the country is also on the verge of eradicating "Kala Azar", which until recently affected 50 districts across four states but is now confined to only four districts in Bihar and Jharkhand.

For the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat' next year, the PM urged citizens to send suggestions on talking points and how to make it special.