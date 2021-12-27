Army: Progressing and cooperating in Nagaland killings probe

Any information including videos or photos can be shared through Whatsapp Messenger at +916026930283 or Army Exchange Helpline +913742388456

Kolkata: The Indian Army informed on Sunday that it's inquiry into the killings of at least 13 civilians in a botched up military operation in Nagaland earlier this month has been "progressing expeditiously." It is also "fully cooperating" with the special investigation team of the Nagaland government in the case and assured the people of the North Eastern state of "justice" amid their demand for the repeal of the AFSPA.

Dimapur-based 3 Corps of the Eastern Command stated, "Indian Army wishes a Happy New Year to the people of Nagaland & we pray for the good health, peace, happiness & prosperity for the people. We once again deeply regret the loss of lives during the 04 Dec 21 incident in Mon Dist. Loss of lives is indeed sad & unfortunate. The inquiry ordered by Army is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest."

It said, "We have taken out notices for people to come forward & assist us in the inquiry by providing any information including videos, photos or any other material from original sources and will be grateful for the same.This can be conveyed on Whatsapp Messenger at +916026930283 or Army Exchange Helpline +913742388456. The Indian Army is also fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team(SIT) inquiry ordered by State Govt & required details are being shared in timely manner."

The 3 Corps added, "We request all brothers and sisters of Nagaland to be patient and wait for the findings of the Army inquiry. We assure you that action will be taken in accordance with the law to secure justice for all. The people of Nagaland have always cooperated and assisted the Security Forces in maintaining peace & tranquillity over the last many decades. We share a deep bond of brotherhood, trust and friendship with you. Let us work together for a brighter & better future."