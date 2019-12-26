Friday, Dec 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:47 AM IST

India, All India

NPR approved by BJP government different, dangerous, says P Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2019, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2019, 11:36 am IST

Cong leader said BJP govt has 'sinister agenda', and if BJP's motives are bonafide, they should support NPR form and design of 2010.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged that the National Population Register (NPR) approved by the BJP government was different and dangerous in terms of the "text and context" of the data collection done in 2010.

Charging that the BJP government has a "sinister agenda", he said if the BJP's motives are bonafide, the Government should unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and do not intend to link it to the controversial NRC.

"The BJP-led government has a larger and more sinister agenda and that is why the NPR approved by them yesterday is very dangerous and different in terms of the TEXT as well as the CONTEXT of NPR 2010. If the BJP's motives are bonafide, let the Government unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and have no intention of linking it to the controversial NRC," he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram also said that he was happy that the BJP has released a video clip of the launch of NPR in 2010. "Please listen to the video. We were enumerating the "usual residents" of the country. The emphasis is on residency not citizenship," he said.

The Congress leader said cases have been registered against 8000 persons for anti-CAA protest in Chennai; 1300 booked in Madurai; against 1200 for taking out a candle march in Aligarh. "Long live the right to assemble peacefully guaranteed by the Constitution! "Police believe that peaceful protests are more dangerous to law and order then rape, murder and lynching," he said on Twitter.

Tags: p chidambaram, congress, bjp, nrc, npr
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The Madhya Pradesh government has released a “Sire-Directory”, literally a compilation of matrimonial profiles of high quality indigenous bulls of the state, to enable the dairy cattle owners in sire-selection to ensure genetic improvement of their bovine breeds. (Photo: Pixabay)

In bovine ‘matrimonial ad’, bulls flaunt genetic ‘superiority’

Pradeep Majhi

Ready to take up arms: Congress leader

Doordarshan journalist Achyutanand Sahu

Five Naxals involved in scribe’s killing surrender

Akhil Gogoi

RTI activist’s office, house raided

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham