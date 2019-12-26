Friday, Dec 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:46 AM IST

Leading crowds to arson, violence is not leadership: Army Chief

Several parts of the country have witnessed a spate of protests over CAA, many of which have turned violent.

"It appears simple but it is a complex phenomenon. Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction," he added. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that leaders are not those who spearhead people in "inappropriate directions" and stressed that leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns is not leadership.

"Leaders are not those who lead people in an inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing in a large number of universities and colleges, students, the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns. This is not leadership," he said while addressing an event here.

Several parts of the country have witnessed a spate of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), many of which have turned violent. Incidentally, a lot of these demonstrations have taken place in several colleges and universities across the country.

"Leadership is all about leading. Therefore, what is so complex about leadership if it is all about leading because when you move forward, everybody follows. It is not that simple," the Army Chief said

"It appears simple but it is a complex phenomenon. Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction," he added.

