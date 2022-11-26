Saturday, Nov 26, 2022 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Nov 2022  'For timely justice, our judiciary is taking a lot of steps': PM Modi
India, All India

'For timely justice, our judiciary is taking a lot of steps': PM Modi

ANI
Published : Nov 26, 2022, 12:52 pm IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2022, 12:52 pm IST

During the Constitution Day celebrations programme in the Supreme Court, the PM launched various new initiatives under the e-court project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that for timely justice, the Indian judiciary is taking a lot of steps such as e-initiatives launched today to ensure ease of justice for all.

During the Constitution Day celebrations programme in the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister also launched various new initiatives under the e-court project. The project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through ICT enablement of courts.

The initiatives launched by the Prime Minister include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court and S3WaaS Websites.

The day has been celebrated as Constitution Day since 2015, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

"Our country as the "mother of democracy", is strengthening our constitutional beliefs. With the strength of Pro-People Policies, we are empowering the poor, marginalised and women with simplified laws. The eyes of the entire world are on India. Rapid development, rapid economic growth... the world is applauding India," said PM Modi while addressing the event.

The Prime Minister further said that our biggest strength is our Constitution. "We the people" in our constitution aren't just three words but is a belief."

"For timely justice, our judiciary is taking a lot of steps... including the e-initiatives that were launched today, ensuring ease of justice for all," PM Modi.

He said that everyone should enhance India's prestige before the world and bring its contribution before them.

"New opportunities are coming up before India. Crossing all hurdles, it's going ahead. A week from now, India will get the G20 presidency. It's big! As Team India, all of us should enhance India's prestige before the world and bring its contribution before them. It's our collective duty," he said.

The Prime Minister said, "I congratulate all of you for the e-initiatives and ensuring access to justice. Mahatma Gandhi used to say that our rights are our duties. In this "Amrit Kaal", the countrymen have to fulfil their duties."

He said that the spirit of India's Constitution is youth-centric and the development of the country is on the shoulders of the youth.

"Our constitution is open, futuristic and known for its progressive views. The spirit of our constitution is youth-centric. The development of our country is on the shoulders of the youth. From sports to startups, from information technology to digital payments, Yuvashakti is contributing to India's progress," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also urged youths to take part in debates and discussions on Constitution to understand the constitution better.

"To make the youth understand the constitution better, I urge them to participate more in discussions and debates regarding the constitution. The youth must know of the constituent assembly debates. It will strengthen India," he added.
He said that the constituent assembly included 15 women.

"From Durgabai Deshmukh to Hansa Mehta to Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, all were instrumental in empowering the women of India," he said.

PM Modi said that the vision for Amrit Kaal is a judicial system in which there is easy and speedy justice for all.

Tags: constitution day celebrations, prime minister modi, e court project
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP National President J.P. Nadda and State party chief C.R. Patil during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat polls: BJP manifesto promises implementation of Uniform Civil Code in state

Terrorism threatens humanity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. (PTI file image)

Planners of 26/11 Mumbai attacks must be brought to justice: Jaishankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Governer Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

India is rectifying past mistakes: PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (AFP)

BJP committed to bring UCC once democratic discussions are over: Shah

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham