Friday, Nov 26, 2021 | Last Update : 05:02 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Nov 2021  India to tighten Covid testing for tourists amid new variant concerns
India, All India

India to tighten Covid testing for tourists amid new variant concerns

REUTERS
Published : Nov 26, 2021, 2:44 pm IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2021, 2:44 pm IST

India, however, had not yet issued a notification, a senior government source said

Women walk along a street near a bus stand in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
 Women walk along a street near a bus stand in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India issued an advisory to all states to rigorously test and screen international travellers from South Africa and other "at risk" countries amid concerns over a new coronavirus variant, after easing some of its travel restrictions earlier this month.

The federal health ministry said reports of mutations in the new variant, identified as B.1.1.529, had "serious public health implications".

 

"This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states late on Thursday.

While some major Asian countries rushed to tighten border controls and restrict travellers, India had not yet issued a notification, a senior government source said.

"This has not been studied fully by Ministry of Health," the source told Reuters, declining to be identified in line with policy.

The federal health and foreign ministries did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether India will ban foreign travellers.

 

On Friday, the UK Health Security Agency said the new variant has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on. And it could make existing vaccines less effective.

Britain has banned flights from six African countries, and asked returning British travellers from those destinations to quarantine.

India, the world's second-worst affected country by COVID-19, posted the smallest rise in new cases in one-and-a-half years this week, due to rising vaccinations and antibodies in a large section of its population from previous infections.

The country's total cases of the coronavirus reached 34.56 million on Friday. India's daily caseload has halved since September and the country reported 10,549 new cases on Friday.

 

Earlier this month, India identified 10 countries "at risk" that includes Europe, Britain, China, South Africa, and New Zealand, among others. And has opened its borders to 99 countries overall.

Indian shares tumbled more than 2% on Friday, as investors fled risky assets panicking over the impact of the new variant. The losses were in line with steep falls seen in markets across Asia.

Tags: covid variant b.1.1.529, covid variants
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

School students pay tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

India asks Pakistan to expedite trial in 26/11 Mumbai attacks case

Nursing staff involved with vaccination against the Covid-19 coronavirus pose for a photograph as Goddess Durga at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP/File)

No case of B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant reported in India so far: Official sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind walk towards central hall of the parliament for a joint session to observe the country's Constitutional Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP/Manish Swarup)

Dynastic parties matter of concern to people committed to Constitution: PM Modi

Scientists the world over will be watching the new variant for signs of gaining momentum or spreading more widely and rapidly. (Representational image)

States, UTs told to tighten COVID-19 testing for international travellers

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham