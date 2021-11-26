Friday, Nov 26, 2021 | Last Update : 05:02 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Nov 2021  India asks Pakistan to expedite trial in 26/11 Mumbai attacks case
India, All India

India asks Pakistan to expedite trial in 26/11 Mumbai attacks case

ANI
Published : Nov 26, 2021, 3:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2021, 3:13 pm IST

MEA said a note verbale was handed over to the senior diplomat calling on the Pakistan govt

School students pay tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
 School students pay tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India summoned a senior Pakistani High Commission diplomat on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks anniversary and reiterated its call for an expeditious trial in the terror case.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement issued on Friday, said a note verbale was handed over to the senior diplomat calling on the Government of Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India.

 

"Senior diplomat from the High Commission of Pakistan in India was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today. A Note Verbale reiterating India's call for an expeditious trial in the Mumbai terror attacks case, and calling on the Government of Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India was handed over to him, the MEA statement read.

On the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, the Indian Government and its people somberly remember the victims of this dastardly attack and the valiant security personnel who laid down their lives to protect the people.

 

According to the MEA, the President, Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister, in separate messages, have expressed their firm solidarity with the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, a solemn memorial event was organised earlier today by the State Government of Maharashtra at the Police Memorial in Mumbai, the release added.

Fourteen other countries lost their nationals in these attacks. Indian Missions in these countries are organizing memorial events remembering the victims, both national and foreign, reminding the world of the continuing global threat of terrorism. Senior government representatives from the host Governments, family members of victims and survivors will be participating in these solemn events, the statement read.

 

"It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 13 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice," it added.

The MEA said that the 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistani territory. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan had gone on record and admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan's soil, it added.

"We once again call on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice. This is not just a matter of Pakistan's accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation," the MEA statement said.

 

The Government of India will continue to make every effort to seek justice for the families of the victims and the martyrs, it said further.

Tags: 26/11, 26/11 attacks, 26/11 mumbai attacks
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Women walk along a street near a bus stand in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

India to tighten Covid testing for tourists amid new variant concerns

Nursing staff involved with vaccination against the Covid-19 coronavirus pose for a photograph as Goddess Durga at the Ramaiah Hospital in Bangalore. (Photo: AFP/File)

No case of B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant reported in India so far: Official sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind walk towards central hall of the parliament for a joint session to observe the country's Constitutional Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP/Manish Swarup)

Dynastic parties matter of concern to people committed to Constitution: PM Modi

Scientists the world over will be watching the new variant for signs of gaining momentum or spreading more widely and rapidly. (Representational image)

States, UTs told to tighten COVID-19 testing for international travellers

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham