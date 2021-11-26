CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha elected to top Interpol panel

The elections were held in Istanbul, Turkey, during the ongoing 89th Interpol General Assembly

New Delhi: In a tough election that saw Indian diplomats burning the midnight oil, the CBI’s Special Director Praveen Sinha was on Thursday as Delegate for Asia on the Executive Committee of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), sources said on Thursday. The elections were held in Istanbul, Turkey, during the ongoing 89th Interpol General Assembly. India was running against four other contestants — China, Singapore, South Korea and Jordan for two posts from Asia.

Sources said that Thursday’s electoral victory was the “result of an intense and well-coordinated election campaign across the world” and that the Indian Ambassador in Turkey had “camped in Istanbul for the last few days and held on-the-ground bilateral meetings with delegations for the final efforts to gain support” for India’s candidate. Sources added, “Crucial support of friendly countries was sought at bilateral engagements at different levels. Our Embassies and High Commissions regularly followed up with host governments. Ambassadors and High Commissioners resident in Delhi were similarly reached out to.

Simultaneously, India’s National Central Bureau (NCB-India) reached out to its counterparts around the world to campaign for this election.” Sources said New Delhi “deeply appreciates all those countries who voted for India” in the election.

Interpol is a vital body for tackling the rising spectre of trans-national organised crimes, terrorism and cyber-crimes. India will continue to actively contribute to Interpol’s aims and objectives and to enhance its effectiveness through our professional competence and experience, sources pointed out.