Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC directs UP government to grant protection to witnesses

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2021, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2021, 12:16 pm IST

The state is directed to file separate replies in the cases, the bench said and fixed the plea for further hearing on November 8

Supreme Court (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to grant protection to the witnesses of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people including four farmers were killed during a farmers' protest.

A bench headed by Chief justice N V Ramana asked the Uttar Pradesh government, represented by senior advocates Harish Salve and Garima Prasad, to record the statements of other relevant witnesses before judicial magistrates under section 164 of the CrPC.

 

We direct the District judge concerned to entrust the task of recording of evidence under section 164 of the CrPC to the nearest judicial magistrates available, said the bench which also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

The bench asked Salve to to convey its concerns to forensic labs and experts on preparation of reports on electronic evidence of the incident.

The top court, meanwhile, asked the state government to also file its report on two complaints including the one related to the lynching of a journalist.

The state is directed to file separate replies in the cases, the bench said and fixed the plea for further hearing on November 8.

 

Observing that the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence should not be an unending story, the Supreme Court on October 20 had rapped the government, saying the court was getting the impression that the state police was dragging its feet, and also ordered the protection of witnesses.

