Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Oct 2021  Grenade attack in J-K's Bandipora, six civilians injured
India, All India

Grenade attack in J-K's Bandipora, six civilians injured

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2021, 1:17 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2021, 1:17 pm IST

The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable

Terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side. (Representational image: PTI)
 Terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side. (Representational image: PTI)

Srinagar: Six civilians, including a woman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

"At about 10:20 am, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side," a police official said.

 

The explosion caused injuries to six civilians, the official said.

The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he added. 

Tags: bandipora, grenade attack, civilians
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Gujarat court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear on Oct 29 in defamation case

A screengrab from the advertisement. (Photo: YouTube)

Dabur's Karwa Chauth ad sparks controversy; company takes it down, issues apology

Gandhi also expressed concern over the party's messages on key issues not percolating down to the grassroot cadres. (ANI file photo)

Paramount need for unity; strengthening org should override personal ambitions: Sonia

Supreme Court (PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC directs UP government to grant protection to witnesses

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham