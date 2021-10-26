Amid rising fuel prices, Centre holds talks with Gulf countries, Russia

Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for two consecutive days now and the last spike was witnessed on Sunday

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists during a protest against the recent price hike of fuel, diesel and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder near India's petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri's home, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that India is holding talks with crude oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"We are working on various levels... I am talking to my counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries and Russia," said Hardeep Singh Puri on being asked about the rising fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for two consecutive days now. The last spike was witnessed on Sunday.

With a hike of Rs 0.35, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to Rs 107.59 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of Rs 0.35 in Delhi thereby amounting to Rs 96.32 per litre on Sunday.

Petrol price in Mumbai stands at Rs 113.46 per litre, while diesel rates are Rs 104.38.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 104.52 and Rs 100.59 per litre respectively.

As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 108.11 per litre, while diesel is Rs 99.43 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.