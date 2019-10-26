Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

India, All India

'Young soch wins': Posters celebrating Aaditya Thackeray's poll victory appear in Mumbai

ANI
Published : Oct 26, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2019, 8:50 am IST

The posters were put up in the area by Shiv Sena leaders.

29-year-old Aditya Thackeray won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, beating Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Suresh Mane by a margin of over 67,000 votes. (Photo: ANI)
 29-year-old Aditya Thackeray won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, beating Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Suresh Mane by a margin of over 67,000 votes. (Photo: ANI)

Prabhadevi: Posters stating 'Young Soch Wins' have appeared across Prabhadevi following the victory of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey's son Aaditya Thackeray from Worli constituency in Maharashtra Assembly polls.

29-year-old Aaditya Thackeray won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, beating Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Suresh Mane by a margin of over 67,000 votes.

He is the first member of the family in Shiv Sena's history to contest the election.

On Friday, a poster calling Aaditya Thackeray as future Chief Minister came up in Worli.

With the counting of votes underway on Thursday, Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing the media, raised questions over whether the BJP or Shiv Sena will get the chief minister's seat in the state this time.

"The important question is who will be the chief minister? When the Lok Sabha elections were held, we had decided on the 50-50 formula in the state. (BJP state chief) Chandrakant Patil raised some issues this time which we understood but we can only tolerate so much. After all, we have to run our party too. If the need arises Amit (Shah) Ji should come here to carry out what was decided earlier," Thackeray had said during the press conference.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.

The NCP also increased its numbers as compared to the 2014 elections with 54 seats while the Congress slipped to the fourth position winning 44 seats.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, uddhav thackrey, aditya thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra

