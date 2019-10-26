Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court reserves order on rebel K’taka MLAs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 26, 2019, 7:10 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2019, 7:20 am IST

Rohatgi said that it was incumbent upon the Speaker to accept their resignations immediately after they were submitted to him in person.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a plea by 15 Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) rebel lawmakers of the Karnataka assembly challenging the then-Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar’s decision to disqualify them for the rest of the term of the current House of the State Assembly.   

A bench of Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Krishna Murari reserved the verdict as both Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) defended the unseating of the   rebel lawmakers, while disqualified lawmakers described the then Speaker’s decision as “malafide and vengeful”.

Defending  the then Speaker’s decision to unseat the rebel lawmakers, senior counsel Kapil Sibal said that Speaker could not have ignored the conduct of 15 unseated lawmakers who were hobnobbing with the BJP leaders, going to the governor after submitting their resignations and then leaving for Mumbai in the chartered plane of BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Raveev Chandrasekhar.

Appearing for Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Mr Sibal said that the issue involved in the matter before the top court was of great importance that wo-uld have a bearing on the future polity of the country thus it should be referred to the five-judge Constitution bench.  
 
Appearing for a group of unseated lawmakers,, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi reiterated that the then Speaker’s action in sitting over the resignations of the Congress-JD(S) coalition’s rebel lawmakers and then disqualify them was “malafide”.

Rohatgi said that it was incumbent upon the Speaker to accept their resignations immediately after they were submitted to him in person.

Asserting that the resignation from assembly was a right of a lawmaker, senior counsel C.A.Sundram appearing for a disqualified MLA K. Sudhakar  said, “I did not leave the party. My intra party matter should not be decided by the Speaker. After I resign, Speaker has no jurisdiction over me.”

Tags: supreme court, karnataka mlas

Latest From India

Slamming the Maharashtra BJP's proposal to seek Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said today that Savarkar was the

Court didn't pronounce Savarkar innocent: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Friday evening. (Photo: ANI)

TDP MLA who may join YSRCP meets Jagan Mohan Reddy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana. (Photo: File)

Priyanka attacks BJP for hobnobbing with Gopal Kanda accused in suicide case

Earlier in the day, Surjewala accused the saffron party of using allurements of money and power to get a majority and said a government formed through such means would be

Dushyant Chautala's party 'were, will always be BJP's B-Team': Cong

MOST POPULAR

1

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

2

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

3

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

4

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

5

Radical new Apple leak poses major threat to iPhone 11

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham