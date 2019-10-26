Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

India, All India

Noida: Over 250 vehicles with casteist, aggressive remarks on number plates fined

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2019, 12:22 pm IST

The action was taken as part of district police's ongoing 'Operation Clean' to ensure hassle-free traffic and check crime.

As many as 133 vehicles, 100 in urban areas and 33 in rural areas, were challaned for having casteist remarks or words on them. (Photo: File | Representational)
 As many as 133 vehicles, 100 in urban areas and 33 in rural areas, were challaned for having casteist remarks or words on them. (Photo: File | Representational)

Noida: More than 250 vehicles, including two-wheelers, having casteist or "aggressive" remarks or tampered number plates were penalised in Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

The action was taken across Gautam Buddh Nagar as part of the district police's ongoing 'Operation Clean' to ensure hassle-free traffic and check crime, the officials said.

"As many as 133 vehicles, 100 in urban areas and 33 in rural areas, were challaned for having casteist remarks or words on them. Another 91 challans, 78 in urban areas and 13 in rural areas, were issued against those having aggressive remarks on their vehicles. Also, 56 challans were slapped against owners of vehicles which were found having tampered number plates," a police spokesperson said.

The police also carried out inspections at major jewellery shops, fuel stations and markets from 11 am till 11 pm as it stepped up security checks and patrolling in view of Diwali festivities.

"The practice of writing casteist words or aggressive remarks on number plates needs to be discouraged. Such writings create a feeling of insecurity among people and becomes a nuisance. Hence, we have taken action against them," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

He said similar action would continue in the coming days and appealed to people to abide by the law and follow traffic rules for hassle-free movement.

Tags: operation clean, aggressive remarks, challan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Beniwal tagged Raje in the tweet, demanding strong action against the two BJP leaders. (Photo: FIle | PTI)

After brother's win, BJP ally Beniwal says Vasundhara Raje helped Cong candidate

On Friday, Esper described the added force as

US defence minister says troops, armoured vehicles going to Syria oil fields

The boy fell into the borewell at about 5:30 pm on Friday. Later at night, he slipped from a depth of 25 feet to 70 feet after the tube-well caved in during the rescue efforts. (Photo: ANI)

2-yr-old TN boy stuck in 70-feet borewell, rescue ops on

The Managing Director of a hospital in Hyderabad, where an infant was electrocuted in an incubator after a fire, has been arrested, the police said on Friday. (Photo: File)

Top Manager at Hyderabad hospital, where baby died after fire, arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham