Manohar Khattar to meet governor, stake claim to form govt in Haryana today

THE ASIAN AGE.
After election results were announced on Thursday, BJP emerged as single-largest party but fell short of 6 seats to get majority.

Haryana:  Manohar Lal Khattar, who is all set to become the chief minister of Haryana for the second term, will meet Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya in Chandigarh on Saturday to stake claim to form the government.

After the election results were announced on Thursday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single-largest party but fell short of six seats to get majority. Khattar’s effort to rely on non-BJP legislators culminate don Friday night, when the BJP announced an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won 10 if Haryana’s 90 seats.

Earlier in the day, Chautala put forward some conditions for an alliance. At a press conference at his Janpath residence in Delhi, Chautala said, “No one is untouchable for us. We will support whichever party agrees to implement our agenda as part of a common minimum programme. The JJP will ally with any party that promises 75 per cent reservation of jobs for Haryanvis in Haryana and continues with pension for senior citizens...”

