Kamlesh Tiwari's wife to be new chief of Hindu Samaj Party

Published : Oct 26, 2019
Updated : Oct 26, 2019, 8:42 am IST

Kiran Tiwari is expected to hold a press conference on Saturday, as per the statement by Hindu Samaj Party.

Lucknow: Kiran Tiwari, wife of Kamlesh Tiwari, has been announced as the new president of the Hindu Samaj Party.

Kamlesh was shot in Naka area of Lucknow on October 18 and succumbed to injuries at a hospital during treatment. He was the founder and chief of the Hindu Samaj Party.

This comes days after two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case were brought to Lucknow from Ahmedabad after a local court granted 72 hours transit remand.

The accused, identified as 34-year-old Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh and 27-year-old Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan were arrested by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on October 22.

A total of five persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case. Other accused -- Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh - were on October 22 sent to police custody for four days in connection with the case.

