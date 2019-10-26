Don’t seek Kanda help: Airhostess brother tells BJP

The victim’s brother, Ankit Sharma, questioned the government over its attempts at seeking support of a criminal.

New Delhi: The family of the former airhostess, Geetika Sharma, who allegedly committed suicide, hit out at the BJP for taking the support of Gopal Kanda, the controversial Haryana MLA, for securing power in the state.

The victim’s brother, Ankit Sharma, questioned the government over its attempts at seeking support of a criminal. He urged the government to look at Kanda’s past and character before taking his help.

“Kanda faces trial in the suicide of Geetika Sharma. What about the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ slogan in Haryana? We are giving the responsibility of women to a hooligan, to somebody who pushed somebody to kill themselves. Are we for real in this?” Ankit Sharma told reporters. He added that his family had been humiliated for the past seven years and lamented over how justice has been delayed.

“I just wish to say that they should not give our future in the hands of a criminal. Please see that this man was in jail for 1.5 years and his bail has been denied 8 times. If you support this criminal, you will destroy 10 more girls like her.”

“There is a charge sheet against him of 1,800 pages which is full of evidences on what he did to my sister, how he destroyed her life…t that charge sheet is of no use if you don’t have a trial on time,” Ankit said.

Along with other newly-elected independents, Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) candidate Gopal Kanda had offered his unconditional support to BJP as it fell short of the half way mark in the 90 member state Assembly.

The 23-year-old air hostess Geetika Sharma was found dead in 2012, blaming then-Haryana minister Gopal Kanda for her death. He was a minister in the Congress government of Bhupinder Singh Hooda when the case came to light. The BJP had at that time protested against Kanda.