Sunday, Sep 26, 2021 | Last Update : 04:04 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Sep 2021  Heavy rains lash Odisha as Cyclone 'Gulab' set to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh tonight
India, All India

Heavy rains lash Odisha as Cyclone 'Gulab' set to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh tonight

THE ASIAN AGE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published : Sep 26, 2021, 1:20 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2021, 1:20 pm IST

IMD issues 'red alert' to Andhra, Odisha coasts

Fishermen returning back to the coast in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: V.Kamalakara Rao/DC)
 Fishermen returning back to the coast in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: V.Kamalakara Rao/DC)

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rains lashed Odisha's southern and coastal regions in the wake of cyclone Gulab', which is likely to make landfall between Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh around midnight, the India Meteorological Department said.

The cyclone, the second to hit the state in four months, lay centered about 140 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 190 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam, the IMD said.

 

The Odisha government has already mobilised men and machinery, and launched an evacuation drive in seven identified districts in the southern parts of the state.

As many as 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with about 102 teams of fire brigade personnel, have been dispatched to the seven districts, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

The IMD has sounded a 'red alert' along the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, alerting the officials concerned to start the preparatory activity of cyclone 'Gulab'.

Currently, the Doppler Weather Radar in Vishakhapatnam is monitoring the movements of the cyclone.

 

From early Sunday morning, light to moderate rainfall is being observed along the coasts of both the states.

Gulab, which was located over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, moved nearly westwards with a speed of 17 kmph so far, as per the track report given today morning.

It is likely to move westwards and cross Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur.

It will be converting into a 'cyclonic storm' around midnight, with a maximum wind speed of 75-85 kmph, which can rise to 95 kmph.

The landfall process will start by late evening, IMD director S.Stella told Deccan Chronicle.

The Navy has charted out preparatory activities, with Flood Relief Teams and Diving Teams being prepositioned alongside the coasts of Odisha and Visakhapatnam to render immediate assistance.

 

Two Naval ships have been assigned near the sea with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material and medical teams.

The Navy has also kept ready its aircraft Visakhapatnam's INS Dega station and Chennai's INS Rajali station to undertake an aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required.

Kalingapatnam coast has been affected twice by cyclones, one being Cyclone Pyaar, dating back to September 2005, and the other one being the latest one, Cyclone Gulab, a source from IMD told this newspaper.

Tags: cyclone gulab, cyclone gulab odisha
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Latest From India

The official said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter. (Representational image: PTI)

Two militants killed in Jammu Kashmir encounter

Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

Unease over AIMIM's move to contest UP polls on issue of giving leadership to Muslims

The museum displays various antiques that were used to manufacture feni in earlier times. (Photo: Instagram/@alcoholmuseum)

'All about Alcohol': Goa's new museum is dedicated to feni

A man receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

India records 28,326 new Covid infections, tally totals to over 3.36 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham