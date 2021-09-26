Sunday, Sep 26, 2021 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

  India   All India  26 Sep 2021  'All about Alcohol': Goa's new museum is dedicated to feni
India, All India

'All about Alcohol': Goa's new museum is dedicated to feni

PTI
Published : Sep 26, 2021, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2021, 11:40 am IST

The museum's owner and local entrepreneur, Nandan Kudchadkar, asserts that they do not promote the habit of liquor consumption

The museum displays various antiques that were used to manufacture feni in earlier times. (Photo: Instagram/@alcoholmuseum)
 The museum displays various antiques that were used to manufacture feni in earlier times. (Photo: Instagram/@alcoholmuseum)

Panaji: Bottles of feni dating back to 1950s, glassware used to serve the drink, old wooden dispensers and measuring equipment catch one's eyes during a visit to the one-of-its-kind museum dedicated to the art of brewing the cashew-made liquor in Goa.

The museum's owner and local entrepreneur, Nandan Kudchadkar, asserts that they do not promote the habit of liquor consumption, but the gallery has been set up to showcase the unique and rich legacy of brewing feni in the coastal state.

 

He claims it to be the first museum in the world dedicated to history of brewing alcohol.

The 'Museum of Alcohol', set up in 1,300 sq ft area on a busy lane connecting the tourism hub of Sinquerim and Candolim in North Goa's beach belt, about 10 km from Panaji, provides a glimpse into the past and present of the state's famous brew 'feni', made out of cashew apples. On display in four rooms inside the museum are various old mud pots, measuring equipment from the 16th century which were used while serving feni, an antique wooden shot dispenser, a 'garv' (scale) used to measure the potency of feni and a rare crystal Australian beer glass sourced from Russia.

 

It also exhibits glassware collected from across the globe, chalices, snifters, inclined wine glasses, the world's tallest shot glass from Poland, and other items.

The museum also has a cellar, where bottles of cashew and coconut feni dating back to the 1950s are lined up.

"The museum is located on a busy street, where I could have made money through any of my other ventures. But, I thought of putting up this project here because I wanted to showcase our rich legacy to visitors," Kudchadkar told PTI.

He also said that by way of the gallery, they are not encouraging people to consume alcohol.

"We don't promote the habit of drinking, but we support responsible drinking, he said.

 

The museum displays various antiques that were used to manufacture feni in earlier times.

Kudchadkar recalls how he developed the passion for collecting such antiques almost three decades back when he used to visit people along with his father.

"I used to be pained looking at the way people were discarding the antiques. I started collecting them. Initially, they used to make fun of me by calling me a scrap dealer, but I kept on collecting the antiques," he said.

Out of the four rooms in the museum, one is dedicated to other items related to Goa's culinary culture, including old stoves, spoons, mortar-and-pestles, grinders and graters.

 

Kudchadkar also has a collection of petromax lanterns, which were used to illuminate taverns during the Portuguese era.

The businessman says the museum is not a profit-making venture for him, but "a tribute to my motherland".

Tags: goan feni
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Latest From India

A man receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

India records 28,326 new Covid infections, tally totals to over 3.36 crore

Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27, while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30. (Photo: AFP/File)

Canada lifts ban on passengers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow

In the last one year, visits of Priyanka Gandhi are very few. (Photo: AFP/File)

Congress in disarray in UP, Priyanka rallies cancelled

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. (PTI Photo)

CJI N V Ramana says Legislature needs to revisit laws

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

2

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

3

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

4

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

5

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham