Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:46 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court verdict on govt’s SC/ST plea by Oct 3

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 6:12 am IST

Lawyers Prathvi Raj Chauhan and Priya Sharma have challenged the amendment to Act.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that it may pronounce verdict on the Centre’s plea seeking the recall of March 20, 2018, judgment diluting the stringent provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The stringent provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act mandate arrest of a person and no anticipatory bail after a complaint is filed under the law protecting the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes from social excesses.

A bench of justice Arun Mishra, justice M.R. Shah and justice S. Ravindra Bhat indicated that they may pass verdict before October 3 on the Centre’s petition for the review of its March, 2018 judgement, diluting the stringent provision of arrest under the law protecting SC/ST.

The court indication came as it deferred the hearing on petitions challenging the amendment, restoring the stringent provisions that were diluted by the top court. The court directed the listing of the matter on October 3.

The top court during its September 18 hearing, when it reserved orders on the Centre’s plea for the recall of March, 2018 judgement had lamented that even seven decades after it was outlawed, the pernicious practice of untouchability towards scheduled castes still continues.

Lawyers Prathvi Raj Chauhan and Priya Sharma have challenged the amendment to Act.

The petitioner lawyers have contended that the government brought the amendment under pressure from alliance partners and for political mileage and its worry over antagonising huge vote-bank.

Tags: supreme court, sc/st act

Latest From India

Kerala State Electricity Board Limited

Many lease-holders move out, flat owners stay put

The police seized a huge cache of arms, including 5 AK-47 rifles, satellite phones and grenades during the operation. (Photo: AP/Representational)

‘Pak drones made multiple sorties’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, said he spoke to Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa regarding the crash and also enquired about the condition of both the pilots. (Photo: PTI)

MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashes, pilot ejects safely

Preliminary investigation by police suggested that superstition driven by evil practice of 'untouchability' might have led to the gory incident.

2 MP dalit kids lynched for defecating on road

MOST POPULAR

1

Beijing opens glitzy starfish-shaped ahead of China's 70th anniversary

2

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

3

PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' event to Donald Trump

4

PM Modi like Elvis, can call him 'father of India', says Donald Trump

5

15 hidden iOS 13 tips and tricks everyone should know

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham