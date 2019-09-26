Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST

School, colleges to remain shut as heavy rain claims 7 lives in Pune

ANI
Three teams of NDRF including one in Baramati and two others in city area have been deployed in the district of search and rescue operation.

School and colleges will remain shut in five Tehsils as death toll due to floods following heavy rains mounted to seven in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)
Pune: School and colleges will remain shut in five Tehsils as death toll due to floods following heavy rains mounted to seven in Pune on Thursday.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared a holiday in schools and colleges of Pune city, Purandar, Baramati, Bhor and Haveli Tehsils for Thursday.

Six people were killed in a wall collapse incident in Sahkarnagar area on Wednesday while one other body was found by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in a vehicle in a canal near Sinhagad road on Thursday morning. Among the seven deceased, at least one is a child.

Three teams of NDRF including one in Baramati and two others in city area have been deployed in the district of search and rescue operation.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining regions of Maharashtra.

