Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:47 PM IST

India, All India

RBI raises withdrawal limit for PMC bank customers to Rs 10,000

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 4:39 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 4:44 pm IST

In a statement, the central bank said PMC Bank customers can now withdraw Rs 10,000 from their account, instead of Rs 1,000.

The development came after protests from PMC Bank customers in past two days following the RBI's move to allow the co-operative bank's customers to withdraw only a sum of Rs 1,000 from their accounts over the next six months. (Photo: File)
 The development came after protests from PMC Bank customers in past two days following the RBI's move to allow the co-operative bank's customers to withdraw only a sum of Rs 1,000 from their accounts over the next six months. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday increased the withdrawal limit for Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Co-Operative Bank (PMC Bank) account holders. In a statement, the central bank said PMC Bank customers can now withdraw Rs 10,000 from their account, instead of Rs 1,000.

The development came after protests from PMC Bank customers in past two days following the RBI's move to allow the co-operative bank's customers to withdraw only a sum of Rs 1,000 from their accounts over the next six months.

"The relaxation has been granted with a view to reducing the hardship of depositors. The RBI is closely monitoring the position and will continue to take further steps as are necessary to safeguard the interest of depositors," it said in a statement.

"Other terms and conditions of the directive will remain unchanged. With the above relaxation, more than 60 per cent of the bank depositors will be able to withdraw their entire account balance," it said in a statement.

On Monday, the central bank had restricted activities of PMC Bank for six months. It capped the withdrawals at Rs 1,000 per account and asked the bank to not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowable of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits.

The crackdown caused panic among depositors. However, the RBI said the directions were necessitated on account of major financial irregularities, failure of internal control and systems of the bank and wrong or under-reporting of its exposures under various off-site surveillance reports.

PMC Bank is a multi-state scheduled urban cooperative bank with operations in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. With a network of 137 branches, it ranks among the top 10 cooperative banks in the country.

Tags: reserve bank of india, maharashtra co-operative bank, pmc
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Under PMAY (Urban), the government provides financial assistance to beneficiaries. (Photo: ANI)

Central Government approves construction of 1.23 lakh houses under PMAY-Urban

The term of Jethmalani, who was elected from Bihar as an RJD representative, was valid till July 7, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Rajya Sabha bypolls on Oct 16 to fill vacancies of Jaitley, Jethmalani

A few days ago, the villagers conducted a Panchayat on the issue and the family members of the 10-year old girl had branded Jayaram as a witch, Sub-Inspector of Police L Himagiri said. (Photo: Representational)

Tribal man burnt alive on suspicion of witchcraft in Andhra, investigation underway

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo: File)

Delhi: AAP appoints Sanjay Singh in-charge for upcoming polls

MOST POPULAR

1

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

2

All deals and offers at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

3

Study reveals women are more active gamers than men

4

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in the air to ‘announce their marriage’

5

Apple AirPods alternatives cost under Rs 5,000

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham