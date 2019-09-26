'Not a day more,' says SC reminds Ayodhya parties of Oct 18 deadline

The bench then asked all parties to indicate a timeline yet again with the October 18 deadline in mind.

A Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, reiterated the need to complete arguments by October 18 — the deadline set last week upon consent of both the Hindu and Muslim sides. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that it cannot give even an extra day for parties to complete their arguments in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

The bench said: “If arguments cannot get over by October 18, there won't be an extra day."

Justice Gogoi also tacitly reminded all the lawyers that he is set to retire on November 17.

"Even if we complete the arguments by October 18, we will have only four weeks to write and deliver the judgment. It will be miraculous if we deliver the judgment in four weeks," Gogoi added.

The court said it will sit for an extra hour whenever required and added the lawyers also have to assist in assuring the arguments get over by October 18.

The five-judge bench has been hearing the Ram janmabhoomi-Babri land dispute on a day-to-day basis. Thursday is the 32nd day of arguments in the matter.