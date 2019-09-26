Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

India, All India

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter performing well, no communication with Vikram lander: K Sivan

ANI
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 3:32 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 3:32 pm IST

Gaganyaan mission is India's first manned mission to space.

The ISRO chairman was in the city to attend a conference organised by the Indian Society of Systems For Science and Engineering (ISSE). (Photo: ANI)
 The ISRO chairman was in the city to attend a conference organised by the Indian Society of Systems For Science and Engineering (ISSE). (Photo: ANI)

Ahmedabad: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Thursday expressed satisfaction on the working of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter while reiterating that no signal has been received from Vikram lander so far.

Speaking to media persons, Sivan stated, "The orbiter is doing very well and all its operations have commenced and it is doing well. We have not received any signal from the lander but orbiter is working very well."

Sivan further stated that a national-level committee has been constituted to analyse the issues with Vikram lander and based on the report, the organisation is determining its future course of actions.

On the upcoming missions, the ISRO chairman stated the agency is working towards the launch of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), Aditya-L1 mission and Gaganyaan mission.

"ISRO is gearing up for the Gaganyaan space program. We will send two unmanned missions to space, one of them will be by end of 2020 and second is targeted to be launched by August 2021 so that we can have the manned mission by December 2021," he said.

The ISRO chairman was in the city to attend a conference organised by the Indian Society of Systems For Science and Engineering (ISSE).

Gaganyaan mission is India's first manned mission to space.

Tags: indian space research organisation, k sivan, vikram lander, orbiter, chandrayaan-2
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo: File)

Delhi: AAP appoints Sanjay Singh in-charge for upcoming polls

(Photo: File)

EC delays polls to 15 K'taka seats till SC decides on disqualified MLAs

He was arrested and produced in court by the CBI on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bengal IPS officer first to be arrested in Narada sting operation

In 2017, the apex court had upheld the 1934 constitution of Malankara church and gave Orthodox group control over 1100 parishes and churches in Kerala but Jacobites, who were controlling majority of the churches, are not ready to give up. (Photo: Manorama news | video screengrab)

Kerala church fiasco: Tensions on high as police enter church to execute SC order

MOST POPULAR

1

Study reveals women are more active gamers than men

2

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in the air to ‘announce their marriage’

3

Apple AirPods alternatives cost under Rs 5,000

4

Call of Duty Mobile: Can your smartphone run it?

5

Beijing opens glitzy starfish-shaped ahead of China's 70th anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham