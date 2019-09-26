Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

India, All India

CBI raids ex-Bengaluru top cop residence in Kumaraswamy phone tapping case

ANI
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 12:24 pm IST

The central agency has taken over the investigation in the matter from cyber-crime wing of the Bengaluru Police.

CBI searches were underway at the residence of former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in connection with alleged phone tapping of politicians and bureaucrats during the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) government, officials said Thursday. (Photo: File)
 CBI searches were underway at the residence of former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in connection with alleged phone tapping of politicians and bureaucrats during the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) government, officials said Thursday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: CBI searches were underway at the residence of former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in connection with alleged phone tapping of politicians and bureaucrats during the tenure of the Congress-JD(S) government, officials said Thursday.

The Karnataka government led by B S Yediyurappa had announced a CBI probe after disqualified JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath, who served as the party's state president and turned rebel, accused the H D Kumaraswamy dispensation of tapping phones and spying on more than 300 people, including him.

The central agency has taken over the investigation in the matter from cyber-crime wing of the Bengaluru Police and registered a case against unidentified people in August, officials said. "It has come to the notice of the government that there are apprehensions that phones of several ruling and opposition political leaders, their relatives, and other government officials have been intercepted in an illegal unauthorised unwarranted manner," the letter entrusting the probe to the CBI said.

Tags: cbi, kumaraswamy, phone tapping case, congress, jd(s), yediyurappa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Adding further, Karti stated that such events were creating a very toxic and negative atmosphere for the polity of the country. (Photo: ANI)

'Nothing but political vendetta', says Karti after meeting P Chidambaram at Tihar

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. (Photo: File)

Senior Cong leaders Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma meet D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

BJP protests outside Kejriwal's residence over his NRC dig at Manoj Tiwari

Addressing the media jointly with his Tamil Nadu counterpart, Vijayan said, “The Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement is 60 years old and we have decided to review it.'(Photo: File)

Kerala, Tamil Nadu agree to review 60-year-old Parambikulam-Aliyar water agreement

MOST POPULAR

1

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in the air to ‘announce their marriage’

2

Apple AirPods alternatives cost under Rs 5,000

3

Call of Duty Mobile: Can your smartphone run it?

4

Beijing opens glitzy starfish-shaped ahead of China's 70th anniversary

5

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham