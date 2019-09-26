Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST

India, All India

British Royals' fan from Mumbai, owner of iconic restaurant, dies at 97

AFP
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 9:25 am IST

Boman Kohinoor's father opened Britannia & Co Restaurant in Mumbai in 1923 and Kohinoor worked there his whole life.

Boman Kohinoor was the star of a social media campaign in 2016 when his dream came true. He met Prince William and his wife Kate during their week-long trip to India and Bhutan. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Boman Kohinoor was the star of a social media campaign in 2016 when his dream came true. He met Prince William and his wife Kate during their week-long trip to India and Bhutan. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mumbai: Mumbai cafe owner Boman Kohinoor, arguably India's biggest fan of the British royal family, died on Wednesday, officials said.

The Parsi restaurateur "was suffering from cardiac issues and passed away at 4:45 pm (1115 GMT)," an official from Parsee General Hospital told AFP.

Boman Kohinoor was the star of a social media campaign in 2016 when his dream came true. He met Prince William and his wife Kate during their week-long trip to India and Bhutan.

"It is heartbreaking to report that the love of our life, Boman Rashid Kohinoor, senior partner of Britannia & Co Restaurant, passed away at Parsee General Hospital," Mumbai-based blogger BombayWallah tweeted.

"He was 97 years old & Bombay's most beloved inhabitant."

Boman Kohinoor's father opened Britannia & Co Restaurant in Mumbai in 1923 and Kohinoor worked there his whole life. The decor reflected his love of the British royals.

On the wall was a large, framed photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and next to it a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

The restaurant also had a giant cardboard cut-out of a grinning Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Kohinoor wrote regular letters to Queen Elizabeth over the years and even received a reply from one of her representatives at Windsor Castle, an official royal residence.

Kohinoor had a granddaughter named after William's late mother Princess Diana.

Tags: boman kohinoor, british royal family, parsee general hospital, prince william, queen elizabeth
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

The government held a meeting on Tuesday and decided to write to the Kerala State Electricity Board and Kerala Water Authority to disconnect power and water supply to the apartments with immediate effect. (Representational Image)

Kerala: Power, water supply lines to Maradu apartments snapped

On Monday, Kejriwal said his government would sell onion through ration shops and mobile vans on a cheaper rate. (Photo: ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal wants 'cut money' from consumers buying govt's onion: Manoj Tiwari

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 14 as per the complainant. (Photo: ANI)

Seven arrested in Odisha in connection with gang-rape of woman in Kalahandi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday sought to dispel the perception that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against NCP president Sharad Pawar was politically motivated as it was registered in the run-up to the next month's assembly polls. (Photo: File)

Not harbouring revenge politics against Sharad Pawar: Devendra Fadnavis

MOST POPULAR

1

Call of Duty Mobile: Can your smartphone run it?

2

Beijing opens glitzy starfish-shaped ahead of China's 70th anniversary

3

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

4

PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' event to Donald Trump

5

PM Modi like Elvis, can call him 'father of India', says Donald Trump

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham