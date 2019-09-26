Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:46 AM IST

India, All India

BJP poll panel to finalise Haryana aspirants Sept 29

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 6:07 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the meeting after which the party could release the first list of candidates for the Haryana polls.

Former Punjab Cabinet minister and member of SAD Bikram Singh Majithia during a press conference in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Punjab Cabinet minister and member of SAD Bikram Singh Majithia during a press conference in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP’s central election committee (CEC) is likely to meet on September 29 to finalise candidates for the coming Haryana Assembly elections. In another poll-bound state Maharashtra, BJP and ally Shiv Sena are yet to officially announce the seat-sharing formula.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the meeting after which the party could release the first list of candidates for the Haryana polls.

BJP's Haryana core group leaders, also including chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday held a meeting with party's national president and Union home minister Amit Shah, to sort out the issue of some senior leaders seeking tickets for their kin.

Though the party's state unit chief Subhash Barala, after the meeting, announced that the party was unwilling to field family members of its sitting MPs and MLAs, sources disclosed that Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh wants a ticket for his daughter and another Union minister Kishan Pal Gujjar is lobbying for his son, who is currently Faridabad’s deputy mayor. Sources said both Union ministers have cited the example of former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Cha-udhary Birendra Singh, whose son is an MP from Hisar and wife, Prem Lata, is an MLA Uchana Kalan Assembly seat. Rao Inderjit Singh belongs to the Ahirwal community, which has a significant population in atleast 17 Assembly seats.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and the party is confident of retaining power. The BJP had 47 seats in the 90-member Assembly in the 2014 polls.

At the core group meeting with Mr Shah, other than Mr Khattar and Mr Barala, Union minister and election incharge Narendra Singh Tomar, state incharge Anil Jain also attended.  BJP working president JP Nadda was also present during the meeting.

Tags: haryana assembly elections, narendra modi

Latest From India

Kerala State Electricity Board Limited

Many lease-holders move out, flat owners stay put

The police seized a huge cache of arms, including 5 AK-47 rifles, satellite phones and grenades during the operation. (Photo: AP/Representational)

‘Pak drones made multiple sorties’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, said he spoke to Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa regarding the crash and also enquired about the condition of both the pilots. (Photo: PTI)

MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashes, pilot ejects safely

Preliminary investigation by police suggested that superstition driven by evil practice of 'untouchability' might have led to the gory incident.

2 MP dalit kids lynched for defecating on road

MOST POPULAR

1

Beijing opens glitzy starfish-shaped ahead of China's 70th anniversary

2

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

3

PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' event to Donald Trump

4

PM Modi like Elvis, can call him 'father of India', says Donald Trump

5

15 hidden iOS 13 tips and tricks everyone should know

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham