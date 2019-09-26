Bengal IPS officer first to be arrested in Narada sting operation

Mirza was Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district in Bengal when sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of Narada News portal.

Kolkata: An India Police Service officer SMH Mirza has become the first individual to be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 2016 Narada sting operation allegedly taking cash for favours. He was arrested and produced in court by the CBI on Wednesday.

Mirza was the Superintendent of Police of Burdwan district in West Bengal when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuels of the Narada News portal. He is allegedly seen on camera accepting cash from a purported businessman on behalf of politicians.